Fossil Friday – Visit the nature reserve at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve

When you think of Penn Dixie Fossil and Nature Reserve you probably think of acres of gray where you can hunt for fossils to your hearts content, but the vast majority of their property is actually quite green. The nature reserve is excellent for exploring and education.

Catherine the director of Science at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve and she took the Wally’s through the Nature Reserve’s eastern wetlands. She says there is so much to see here. If you prefer to stay on the beaten path you can still have a great adventure with the family on the nature reserve. Don’t hesitate to ask questions of the educators onsite; that’s what they are here for, to help you get the most out of your experience.

Visit penndixie.org for more information or give them a call at 716-627-4560.

