Fossil Friday – Visit Penn Dixie for $7 on Fossil Fridays

You can see all the fossils you want for just $7 on Fossil Fridays this summer. Mel is at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve and guess what she is looking for there today? She is looking for fossil poop. You won’t just find the fossils of ancient critters at Penn Dixie, there is a whole lot more including the stuff those critters left behind. Dr. Holly Schreiber, paleontologist and director of education says they have 380 million-year-old worm poop. She says it is fossilized for us to find and often times it is sparkly because it is replaced by the mineral pyrite or Fools Gold. The value of fossil poop is telling us that not only were animals living on the bottom of the ocean but also in the sediment of the ocean floor. Even though the animals aren’t preserved because they are soft bodied, we have things they left behind says Dr. Holly.

Visit penndixie.org for more information or give them a call at 716-627-4560.

