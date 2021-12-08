For the love of Buffalo documentary airs tonight

Emily is joined by Christian Gaddis, senior marketing manager at 43North. He is here to tell us about a documentary airing here on Channel 7 tonight at 7pm. He says one of the things that makes us so proud of this is that it is a love letter to the Queen City, so whether you are an entrepreneur yourself or just a passionate Buffalonian that is rooting for the city’s resurgence you’re not going to want to miss it.

Christian says there are a ton of opportunities and a lot of things that are stemming from the start-up and tech ecosystem that we are building here and so watching this is going to give people a behind the scenes look at our Shark Tank style business competition and help everybody understand what 43North is. He says but it is really about more than just us. It is about the entrepreneurs that are dreaming big and taking risks. It is about the visionaries that are reimagining what our city looks like and the access that they can create for everybody and it’s about the talented individuals who are working for some of Buffalo’s fastest growing companies.

The winner this year was Top Seedz. Christian says Rebecca took home a million dollars and she is already Buffalo based but she is going to grow and build her team here in Buffalo and we had seven other winners who took home $500,000 each and they are all in the process of moving here so they will be Buffalo residents come January. He says we are going to help them to continue grow, show them what the Queen City is all about and help them build their teams and set up roots here in Buffalo.

For more information go to 43north.org.