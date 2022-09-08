Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares football and tailgating season essentials

Get the results you want, every time with the totally wireless Yummly® Smart Thermometer for oven, grill, smoker, or stovetop cooking. Use YummlyFootball for 10% off now through October 17!!

Dorot Gardens pre-portioned garlic, onions and herbs eliminate chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.

Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini is the combination condiment and dressing made with one single, superfood ingredient, sesame seeds. It’s a highly nutritive and extremely delicious dressing, drizzle, or dip that’s ready to set the food world on fire. With high protein, zero added sugar, low carbs, and good fats, it’s the ideal addition to any salad, sandwich or veggie dip. It makes food Mighty, and it’s good on everything! One key ingredient, endless possibilities. They are available at select major retailers nationwide and on Amazon.

Beetology is a beet-based 100% cold-pressed organic juice line that mastered the art of creating delicious beverages and foods from one of nature’s most nutrient dense vegetables and the finest organically grown fruits. They treat their beets with tender care to deliver the highest level of quality and flavor. You can get the benefits of beets without the harsh beet flavor. With less than 110 calories per bottle and no added sugar, they’re perfectly crafted and packed with flavor.

For more information go to limor.tv

You can also follow her on Instagram @LimorSuss