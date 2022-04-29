Food Truck Fridays – Tiny Thai

Tiny Thai Food Truck is a tiny kitchen owned by Kae Baramee and her menu delivers a mighty kick!

Kae says a lot of people ask her why the name Tiny Thai and she says she is a small woman and from Thailand. Kae is chef and owner of the Tiny Thai Food truck.

You can find Kae all over Western New York from a Bills game to Chandler Street Winter Market and at Five Points on the West Side. She is always serving up delicious Thai street food inspired from the dishes she ate as a child growing up in Thailand.

Kae’s main kitchen doesn’t have wheels. She shares a space at 27 Chandler Street where she cooks up her curry and prepares her the almost magical chor muang dumpling made purple with natural with butterfly pea flower.

You can find Tiny Thai’s next truck stop by following them on Instagram @TinyThaiBuffalo and you view the menu online at TinyThai.biz