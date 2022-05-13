Food Truck Friday - The Great Aussie Bite comes to AM Buffalo

Today is Food Truck Friday and joining us is Great Aussie Bite and they have some delicious food that Mel, Emily and Aaron Mentkowski are going to try. First is an Australian steak sandwich and then there is the Australian Aussie burger. What makes the Aussie Burger, Aussie? Andrew says the toppings that Australians use on their burgers are lettuce tomato, beet root or beets, pineapple, fried egg, fried onion, bacon, tomato sauce and a homemade beef patty.

You can find out more about the Great Aussie Bite on their Facebook page or on their website, greataussiebitefoodtruck.com