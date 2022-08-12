Watch Now
Food Truck Friday – Thai Me Up Food Truck

Today is Food Truck Friday and joining us today is Amy Cooper and Kim. When asked how it all got started, Kim says “My family started with The King and I restaurant in Amherst in 1998. It’s been a long, long journey since we started.” He says they started the food truck about seven years ago when the food trucks started. Kim says the food truck is a lot more fun, we bring the food to you instead of waiting for the people to come to you.

They do have a brick-and-mortar restaurant as well. It is called Water Lily Café and is located 3800 Union Road in Cheektowaga. Amy Cooper says they have a larger menu and a lot more options at the Water Lily Café and they are all authentic and made from scratch, everything you eat is made by them.

For more information go to ThaiMeUpfoodTruck.com

