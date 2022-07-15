Food Truck Friday – Caribbean Flava

Today is Food Truck Friday and joining us are Phillip and Tabitha Bernard, two of the partners of Caribbean Flava restaurant and food truck. Caribbean Flava’s food truck won the Buffalo News Critics Choice Award at the Taste of Buffalo for their curry chicken. When asked how that felt, Tabitha says, “It feels great because it was so unexpected. We know we have a good product but when you have it on that type of platform where people recognize you and say, ‘man this is an awesome product,’ it’s just incredible.”

They started in 2018 as a food truck and then they moved into a brick and mortar in September of 2019. Phillip says, “One of the things we wanted to do was to ensure that we give you guys a taste of the island. So, everything that we put in, in terms of our cooking, and our meals, and all of that, the spices we import them directly from Jamaica here, so it gives you that authentic taste.”

You can find their food truck at various locations in Western New York and their restaurant is located in Niagara Falls.