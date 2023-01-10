Food Network ‘s chef Priyanka' New Year’s guide to healthy cooking on a budget

As the new year begins, you may feel inspired by Veganuary challenges and sticking to your health and sustainability-related resolutions. If so, the research would have your back. Many studies show the benefits of consuming organic food for health and the environment. And while inflation and most organic foods tend to put these items at a high cost, there are new budget-friendly options at grocery stores keeping sustainability top of mind.

Chef Priyanka showcases her favorite Indian street food, homemade pav bhaji, and Middle Eastern/North African dish Shakshuka using sustainably farmed, non-GMO organic Roma tomatoes from California.

