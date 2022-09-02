Food Friday – Ike & BG’s Restaurant

Today is Food Friday and joining us today is Steve Butler from Ike and BG’s. He brought with him his baked macaroni and cheese, candied yams, their famous barbecue ribs, green beans and their amazing fried chicken. These are all some of the wonderful things we want to enjoy on Labor Day.

When asked what is the key to a good baked macaroni and cheese, Steve says, “Using some good quality products and a nice blend of cheeses, depending on what you like really is. We use three or four different cheeses in ours.”

Ike and BJ’s Restaurant was started back in 1998 and Steve says he took it over in 2017. He says they revamped it , gave it an extra little push, added to the menu and have been working at it ever since.

The restaurant is located at 1646 Genesee Street, and they also have a location in downtown Buffalo at 56 Niagara Street.