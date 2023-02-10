Food for the big game from Chef Stephen Forman

Regional executive chef for Delaware North, Stephen Forman joined Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson to teach them how to step up their appetizer game for the "Big Game" this weekend. If you have friends or family to entertain, chef Forman's jerk chicken skewer with pineapple relish and spicy turkey burger with chipotle mayo and sliced avocados will make everyone happy!

Chef Forman found his love for food early in life through making snickerdoodle cookies. He is not only is an executive chef but a mentor for youth in the city of Buffalo. He credits the success of great food in all 3 stadiums to having an amazing team that is very good at working together to provide great food. Find him on social media making more delicious dishes @Thyme-N-Honey.

Below are the recipes for pineapple relish and grilled pineapple relish.

Pineapple relish

Candied lemon rind

1ea. Lemon

1c. Water

¼.c Sugar

Place sugar and water in a small sauce pan and bring to boil.

Slice lemon into thin slices. And add to water.

Cook for 20 minutes.

Remove lemon and place on a cookie sheet and place in a pre-heated oven at 350 degrees.

Cook for 15 minutes, then turn oven off and leave lemon in oven till rind is light brown.

Chop very fine and reserve for relish.

Grilled Pineapple relish

1ea. Pineapple

1ea. Red pepper-diced

¼.c. Diced red onion

¼.c Chopped Cilantro

1ea. Lemon rind chopped-see recipe above

2T. Honey

TT Salt and Pepper (TT=To Taste)