Flower sale to benefit the Kevin Guest House

The Kevin Guest House is celebrating 50 years this summer and today they are selling potted flowers and hanging baskets for their annual Spring Flower Sale. The flowers range in price from $7 to $25. They have tulips, hydrangeas, daisies and more.

The Kevin Guest House provides a home-away-from-home for people traveling here to Western New York to make the most of some of the amazing medical facilities and treatments that we have available here.

Rebecca Nason, events and marketing associate, Kevin Guest House says, "The benefits for the flower sale offset the cost that guests use for their stay here for themselves and their caregivers. Beautiful time of year in Buffalo, it's the perfect time to help out a great cause."

You can pick up potted flowers today and tomorrow at the Kevin Guest House from 9am – 5:30pm. They will also be selling flowers until 3pm today at Buffalo General, Roswell Park and Oishei Children’s hospital.

For more information go to kevinguesthouse.com/events/flowers/