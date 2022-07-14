Fitness in the Park with Independent Health and the YMCA

Mercedes Wilson spoke with Michelle Carbery, senior corporate wellness specialist for Independent Health and Pam Vetrano, wellness director for Independent Health Family YMCA.

Michelle says, “We have been partnering with the YMCA for over ten years now and Wilkeson Pointe is just one of the great places where we can go to get our workout on and if you aren’t taking one of the free fitness classes you also rent a bike, a paddle board, a kayak, have some fun on the water or take just a stroll down the trail there and go over to Lakeside Park and try a bike.” The trail is three miles.

Pam teaches a yoga class at Bassett Park but says they have 14 different class types, at Fitness in the Park this summer including cardio dance, Zumba, boot camp, yoga and many more.

You can take a Fitness in the Park class at several different locations from Olcott to Jamestown, and places in between like Williamsville and Tonawanda. There are 25 parks and over 42 classes per week.

Pam says when you attend a class you can sign-in and there is an opportunity every month to win a free three-month membership to the YMCA. It’s for any of their YMCA locations and that can be for you or your whole family.

Michelle says the classes are taught by great instructors and there is all different levels so don’t be afraid to come out and just try.

You don’t need to register for classes. You can just show up and take a class. Check out the parks at Independenthealth.com/fitpark and you can see the full schedule of classes