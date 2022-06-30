Fitness in the Park – Emily does a yoga demonstration

Emily demonstrates some yoga as directed by Pam Vetrano, wellness director at the Independent Health YMCA. She starts with grounding and breath and Pam walks her through it.

Pam says, “Through Fitness in the Park, we have over 50 classes offered this summer at 25 different park locations moving from Jamestown to Olcott, all over Erie County and Niagara County.” All you have to do is show up. Most classes you want to bring a mat and water bottle but all you have to do is sis show up. She says come with friends, family or by yourself and all levels are welcome to all classes and you have a chance to win a free three month membership for you or your family just by showing up to the parks.