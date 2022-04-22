Fitness Friday – Yoga on the Beach

Today Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness expert is at the beach with her friends and today’s topic is yoga. She says yoga is one of the wonderful things you can do on the beach, at the gym or anywhere. It improves flexibility and she says it is also a mind-body, flexibility and strength workout.

When you do yoga, Robbie says you want to make sure you warm up first so that you are not stretching on cold muscles. She says there are a ton of exercises you can do that are yoga moves and you work into them and as you go on you stretch the muscles a little bit more. You can also work on your balance which is very important because if you don’t work on that balance, you could fall and you could get injured if you are not flexible enough. Robbie says you want to make sure you work on your mind, body, flexibility and strength and you get all of that with yoga.

