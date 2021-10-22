Fitness Friday – Workouts with the pyramid technique

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert shows us an exercise to workout your biceps. The bicep are the muscles in the front part of the upper arm. There are two heads to the bicep. Robbie says research shows when you put a stress on the muscle, and you increase that stress, it increases metabolic stress of that muscle tissue and it helps it grow. Robbie and her friends demonstrate a concentration curl using the pyramid technique.

For more information visit Robbie Raugh’s website Robbieraugh.com.

