Fitness Friday – Workout for 11 minutes

Chances are during this pandemic you have become a little more sedentary. We all have. Our commute to work may be as simple as rolling out of the side of the bed and opening up your laptop says Robbie Raugh, RN and fitness expert. She says a new study shows that 11 minutes of exercise does help us get to benefits, even if we are sitting eight hours a day.

Robbie says three years or four ago we were told that sitting is the new smoking and it made it seem as if we sat throughout the day and we exercised we weren’t going to get any benefits at all. This study shows that even if you are sitting eight hours a day and you exercise, you still get benefits. The benefits depend on how long you are sitting. Robbie says we still want to exercise for about 60 minutes a day and if you have to break it up do it in 11 minutes and 11 minutes and 11minutes because it all adds up.

For Robbie Raugh’s website click here.

