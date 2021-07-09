Fitness Friday – Working your deltoids with Robbie Raugh

Today Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert and RN shows us the proper way to work our deltoids. The deltoids are our shoulders. She says you should always work your deltoids last. You want to use all your muscle groups first. She shows us the proper way to do lateral deltoid exercise that works all three heads of the deltoid. Next, she demonstrates exercises for your interior and rear delts.

To go to Robbie Raugh’s website Robbieraugh.com click here.

