Fitness Friday – Working your biceps

Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness expert says, “Muscles dictate metabolism, muscles shape your body, it helps rev up your metabolism and of course, we start losing muscle at age 35.”

There are a couple of things you can do at home. You can use hand weights if you have them or you can use water jugs or bands. Today she demonstrates exercises you can do to work the front part of your arms. She says you want to do eight to fifteen reps to the point of fatigue or failure.

Robbie says, “You want to work out with weights or increase that muscle strengthening three days per week on alternate days and it is going to rep up your metabolism, shape your body, feel great and look great.”

