Fitness Friday – Working your back muscles

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert and RN says posture is important. To help your posture you need to work those large muscles in your back. One exercise she likes to do is a row. Robbie shows us the proper way to the row. You want to do 8 – 15 reps each time and make sure you work the opposing muscles which would be the abdominals and the chest.

