Fitness Friday – Working your abs.

Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness is at the beach and today she is showing us ways to work our abs. Todays ab workout is a two-person exercise. Robbie says this exercise works the muscle that runs down the front of your torso. She says if you don’t have strong abs, you are working your back to do things and then you end up with a backache. Strong abs lead to a healthy back.

Robbie says you can work your abs every day but you don’t have to and she shares that she works her abs about three to four times a week and for about five to ten minutes each time she does it and varys the exercises.

Robbie says, “Make sure you are using all your body’s muscle groups throughout the week and alternating them. Do 8 to 15 reps and do it three times. “

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.