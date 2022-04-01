Fitness Friday – Working on strengthening your chest muscles

Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness expert is showing us exercises to work our chest muscles. You can do these exercises on a bench, if you have one, or on the floor. She says it is important to work our muscles because we start losing muscle at age 35 and we want to increase that muscle mass because muscle dictates metabolism and shapes our body.

Robbie demonstrates the proper way to do a chest press and chest fly. She says you want to 8-12 reps at least three times and you never want to work the same muscle group two days in a row. When you do the exercise, she says to do it in a controlled manor and if the weight is to light and your form is impeccable you can go up in weight but you want to feel it.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.