Fitness Friday – When’s the best time to work out

What time of day is the best time to exercise? Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert and register nurse says she gets that question all the time. Science shows there is advantages and disadvantages to the time of day that you exercise.

She says for people who work out in the morning tend to burn more fat. That’s because they get out of bed and exercise before they eat so they are using fat as fuel. People who exercise in the morning tend to be more consistent. They definitely get it done. They get up and start exercising.

People who work out at night have advantages too. Robbie Raugh says our body temperature is higher as the day goes so your body is warmer, so you need less of a warm-up in the afternoon or evening. Also, she says, our testosterone levels raise as the day goes on for both men and women. Testosterone is important for energy, strength and muscle building. Also, you may bet better sleep if you exercise at night.

The best time to exercise is when you can do it and when you can be consistent day after day, month after month.

