Fitness Friday – When will I see results from working out?

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says people always ask her: when am I going to see results from working out? Robbie says first of all you can’t out exercise a bad diet. Your dietary habits play a huge part in your body composition. Secondly, the day after you work out you are going to feel sore. She says you don’t want to take time off just because you feel sore. You want to continue to exercise and work through that soreness. But you will feel better mentally and physically immediately and in a week you’re going to feel even more better and in a month you are actually going to see results. You’ll see a little bit of definition, maybe you lost some weight if you have been eating right and you have been doing the right kind of exercise incorporating strength training and cardiovascular exercise with some flexibility as well. Robbie says the fact of the matter is if you stick with it, you’re going to see results in a month, in three months, in six months, in a year and you are just going to continue get better both mentally and physically. Robbie shares that people who exercise have less depression, they have less anxiety and that endorphin effect comes into play where you just feel better and have a better sense of wellbeing.

For more information visit Robbie Raugh’s website Robbieraugh.com