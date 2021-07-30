Fitness Friday – What is HALT?

Robbie Raugh, RN and fitness and wellness expert says HALT if you are hungry, angry, lonely or tired, you are prone to make poor decisions. You are also prone to eat more, have more cravings, and, also, blow off exercise. She says there are several things you can do.

If you are hungry make sure you have five small meals a day or three meals with two healthy snacks to stabilize your blood sugar throughout the day.

Robbie says if you are angry, snap out of it. She says count your blessings, everything gets better when you count your blessings and put a smile on your face.

Lonely, Robbie says make sure you get with some friends. The connectiveness with other people are so important. Go visit your relatives who are elderly who may be feeling lonely as well.

Tired – make sure you are getting enough rest. Robbie says there is no doubt about it, a lack of sleep not only affects our mood, it affects our cravings and we make bad decisions when we are tired.

So, HALT – hungry, angry, lonely and tired. Robbie says make sure to take these tips to stabilize your blood sugar and make better decisions in life.

To go to Robbie Raugh’s website Robbieraugh.com click here.

