Fitness Friday – Watermelon cake for the 4th of July

Robbieraugh.com.Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness expert is back in the kitchen. She's whipping up something delicious and cool with our producer Paula D'Amico for your Fourth of July picnic. Check out her watermelon cake!

Robbie shows us how to make this super easy recipe. It’s delicious, the watermelon keeps you hydrated, and the berries are full of antioxidants. Robbie says that no one is going to believe when you have the frosting on it, that it is watermelon.

Paul D’Amico says the best part of is that there is no baking involved.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.