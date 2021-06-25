Fitness Friday – Washing your fruits and vegetables

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert and RN says we know fruits and vegetables are good for us, but we want to make sure we aren’t eating pathogens, dirt pesticides, herbicides and all of that. The FDA recommends that you wash your fruits and vegetables under cold running water. Robbie recommends you do a little more than that. Maybe, soak the fruit and vegetables if they have a lot of layers to them. Robbie has a recipe for you, and it is 8oz of water with one tablespoon of lemon or lemon juice, two tablespoons of baking soda and ¾ cup of white vinegar. Mix that all together and wash or soak your fruits and vegetables with that. She says even with organic it may have bugs on it so if it is organic or not organic make sure you wash your fruits and vegetables

