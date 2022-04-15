Fitness Friday – Walking on the Beach

Today Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness expert is at the beach with her friends at the Raw Truth Recharge Fitness Fiesta in Florida. A lot of people are going away for Spring break, and she is sharing the benefits of walking on the beach.

She says there are so many benefits. Number one; a recent study done shows when you walk on the beach you actually reduce your waist circumference according to the study.

Along with that, Robbie says, you are strengthening the muscles in your legs, in you calves, in your quadriceps and glutes.

The cardiovascular benefit of walking is wonderful for you too, not to mention you are reducing the risk of injury because you are on such a soft surface.

Robbie says, on top of that exfoliating your feet, getting rid of that dead skin; the sand automatically does that for you.

Lastly, Robbie says, think benefits of mind and body, flexibility and strength and it’s just good for the soul.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.