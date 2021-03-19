Fitness Friday – Vigorous exercise

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert and register nurse says do you want to live longer? Get some vigorous exercise in your exercise regime. She says a recent study shows 150 minutes of vigorous exercise throughout the week will actually increase the length of your life. All exercise, she says, is beneficial. If you are only doing moderate exercise you are getting results but if you can put some high intensity exercise in that workout that will actually be beneficial. For example, if you are cycling and your are going at a moderate rate and then you go really hard for a minute or you are walking at a moderate pace and then you pick it up for a minute of vigorous exercise that will be beneficial. What does vigorous exercise mean? Robbie Raugh says it’s different for everyone but really if you are increasing your oxygen consumption and you are breathless and you’re sweating you know you are doing vigorous exercise. She says what may be one level might be a little different for you so, don’t compare yourself to someone else. If you push yourself a little bit harder, a little bit farther and if you do bouts of that throughout your workout you will increase the length of your life.

For Robbie Raugh’s website click here.

