Fitness Friday – Tricep kickbacks

Today, Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness demonstrates the proper way to do tricep kickbacks. It is an easy exercise that anybody can do. Grab your weights, soup cans or water jugs to do this exercise. Robbie say you want to use a little bit litter weight because this is a smaller muscle group and it fatigues very quickly. She says make sure you are doing 8-12 or 8-15 reps at least three times and don’t forget about working the opposing muscle group which is the bicep.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.