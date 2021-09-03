Fitness Friday – Tips for in-line skating

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says get out there and get some exercise and vitamin D. One of the things she likes to do is in-line skating outside. You need to be a little skilled, and practice a little bit before you start going fast on the skates. She says it is a great workout for legs, glutes and it’s a great cardiovascular workout which helps burn fat, utilize calories, improve your cardiovascular system, sweat toxins out of your body, increase your energy, reduce your stress and it also boosts your immune system.

Robbie says with skates, you have to make sure you put your helmet on before you put your skates on because people have fallen just by standing with these skates on. She says you also want to have wrist guards on because chances are if you do fall you are going to brake yourself with your hands and that’s going to be detrimental to your wrists. Make sure you have a brake on your skates. That’s how you stop by sitting back into that brake.

When you start out you want to make sure you aren’t on a bike path with a lot of people, a lot of skates, a lot of runners, a lot of dogs, and a lot of kids. Robbie says you want to go in a space that doesn’t have a lot of people because you want to take it slow, and you are not going to be able to move fast at first. She says it is a great workout and encourages you to check it out if you have good balance and says make sure you stay hydrated.

For more information visit Robbie Raugh’s website Robbieraugh.com.

