Fitness Friday – Tips for healthier apple

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says the holidays are coming and we are making a healthier version of the apple pie, which less sugar basically.

Robbie has some shortcut tips for you to make it a little easier. First, she loves an apple peeler to do the peeling for you.

A game changer for her is the silicone dough rolling bag. When you are making the dough and rolling it out this allows you to put it right inside the bag and roll on top of the bag and then it measures it to the size you need, so if you are making a 14inch or 12inch or whatever it shows you how big it is going to be to fit in your pie tins.

Robbie says spices are important. When it comes to baking apple pie she uses, cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. She says I know a lot of recipes don’t call for cloves, but I put a little clove in it. I like the way it smells and the way it tastes.

Robbie also uses less sugar because she swaps out regular sugar for coconut sugar. She says coconut sugar is lower glycemic and it doesn’t flip on that metabolic switch, that surge to your blood stream. Also, you can also use maple syrup, the one she is showing is organic and she also puts in some nuts.

If you have time to make your own crust and roll it out, the rolling bag is an easy way to do it. If you don’t have time just go to the freezer section and pick up some pie crust shells. There is even a gluten free if you are gluten free or you can buy the pie crusts you just roll out.

