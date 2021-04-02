Fitness Friday – Tips for better sleep

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert and RN says sleep is paramount to your health and your weight. Did you know that if you get six hours sleep per night your are 27% more likely to be overweight and if you get five hours of sleep per night you are 73% more likely to be overweight.

Robbie has six tips for you today for better sleep.

1. Shut down electronically at least two hours before you go to bed.

2. Use an eye mask. It will block out any light from the outside even if it is not light out.

3. Melatonin – check with your health care provider or nutritionist. You can’t take this every night, but it will help.

4. Lavender is very important. You can put it on the back of your neck or the bottom of your feet or diffuse it in the room. It will help you.

5. Exercise - Robbie says she is exhausted when she goes to bed after she exercises.

6. Make sure you go to bed and get up at the same time every day. Robbie says you don’t want to disrupt that circadian rhythm

