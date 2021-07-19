Fitness Friday – The sitting disease

Robbie Raugh, RN and fitness and wellness expert says prolonged sitting is bad for our health. It increases our chances for obesity, back pain, some cancers. It so important that you get up during the day. With so many of us still working from home still, we need to get up and do things. She says prolonged sitting is called the sitting disease, so we want to make sure we are not doing that prolonged sitting. Get up every hour or every half hour and move. You can even use your stairs. Robbie says you can go back to step class, right here, right on your stairs. You can do squats in place, hit the deck and do push-up, you can do tri-cep dips, jumping jacks, whatever you want. The main point here is we need to move our bodies. She says if you are cleaning your house you are moving your body, but we want to make sure that we realize that everything in our house is available to use. Robbie says if you have some soup cans, water jugs, laundry detergent, you can use those as well.

To go to Robbie Raugh’s website Robbieraugh.com click here.

