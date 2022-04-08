Fitness Friday – The importance of vitamin D

Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness expert talks about the importance of vitamin D. She says if your body is not making it, you must take it and if we are not seeing the sun, we are not getting it. Robbie tells us that our body is not manufacturing vitamin D when we are not in the sun.

There are foods you can take to get this important nutrient in. Robbie says studies show that vitamin D helps to prevent infections, it helps to prevent inflammation, it helps to prevent cancer cell growth and people who are obese seem to be low in vitamin D, so we have to make sure we are getting it in our diet. There are foods that are fortified and foods that naturally have it and Robbie says orange juice, nut milks or oat milks or regular milk, are fortified generally and also yogurt. She says when it comes to something like eggs, egg yokes have vitamin D in it naturally as well as fatty fish like salmon or tuna so with that you are naturally getting it in the food.

Supplementation is very important, especially in this area. When you are supplementing and looking at supplements you’ll see vitamin D, vitamin D2 and vitamin D3. Robbie says D2 is generally derived from plants and that’s what’s in fortified foods generally. She says vitamin D3 is what our body produces and also comes from animal sources and so to have vitamin D3 with K2 is the best for you. Of course, she says we need vitamin D for strong bones so there are a lot reasons why you need to be taking vitamin D.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.

