Fitness Friday – The benefits of walking

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says walking is wonderful. You need to incorporate walking into your exercise regime. Why? Robbie says because you get all those cardiovascular benefits of improving your cardiovascular system, sweating toxins out of your body, increasing your energy, reducing your stress, decreasing the aging process, getting that endorphin high and all those aerobic benefits. Robbie says you should work out most days of the week, and did you know if you incorporate 30 minutes of walking into your daily routine, you can burn an extra 150 calories per day. She says a recent study has shown that if you incorporate 40 minutes of walking several times a week, you can actually help that white matter in your brain which is helping to increase your memory, think clearly, and we know our brain is aging as well as our body so we need to work on our brain as well.

For more information visit Robbie Raugh’s website Robbieraugh.com.

