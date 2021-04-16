Fitness Friday – The benefits of green tea for weight loss

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert and RN says when you talk to people about losing weight, you hear a variety of things they are doing, from intermitting fasting, counting calories, decreasing body fat, and exercise. You very rarely hear they are doing green tea. She says in a recent study it showed people can lose weight by drinking green tea.

Green tea rev’s up our metabolism. Robbie says green tea also positively affects our gut microbiome, that eco system that we have that helps with our immunity and also our set point weight. So if you are drinking green tea it’s affecting your metabolism and gut microbiome and it also causing the participant to have a waist circumference that’s a little bit less, so it is affecting our waist and of course the numbers on the scale. Robbie goes on to say remember, green tea is also high in antioxidants, which affect those free radicals that affect us negatively and affect our health. So, it helps in the fight of disease.

