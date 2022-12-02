Fitness Friday - Ten minutes of exercise

Fitness guru Robbie Raugh says, “the holidays are coming and we want to eat, drink and whatever, and not be deprived so we have to move our bodies.” All you need she says is ten minutes of exercise, three times a day if you can get it, but even just ten minutes compared to nothing is best.

Robbie says that people gain ten to fifteen pounds during the holidays and don’t let that be you. Robbie, along with Mercedes and Emily demonstrate some moves you can do right at home.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.