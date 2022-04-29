Fitness Friday – Talking tea

Today, Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness expert talks tea and shares that it is so wonderful for you. She says it is soothing when it’s cold out, if you are hungry at night and want to take a nibble, have a cup of tea.

There are so many different kinds of tea for you to have. Robbie says, first of all, if you are having trouble sleeping there is tea to sleep, tea to get up, tea for energy, teas to be happy, tea to be sad, there are so many herbs out there that can help you and a lot of these teas are medicinal, they are therapeutic for you. Chamomile tea is one that will help you sleep, and Robbie says milk thistle tea is wonderful for your liver, it’s good if you are trying to lose weight and it is also good for your bones and it has a lot of detox benefits.

Robbie loves ginger tea and has it every day. She says, I put fresh ginger in it but I also drink ginger tea or a combination of ginger tea with green tea. Robbie tells us green tea is the most potent antioxidant, it’s wonderful for you and again it’s good for weight loss, but also adding that ginger to it is great. You don’t need to add honey or any sweetener to these teas because a lot of them, when you are adding that ginger are wonderful just like that. Robbie says, there are berry teas and they are sweet and cinnamon teas and also if you are constipated Robbie says there is a tea for that too called Smooth Move.

Robbie says when you are at the grocery store, look for those medicinal teas, make sure they are organic and have a cup of tea.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.