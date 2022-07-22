Fitness Friday – Super foods that are super for you

Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness expert is with Richie Derwald, producer, singer and of course his dad is Mr. Fitness. Today they are talking about superfoods and Robbie says they are great for athletic performance, great to fuel and feed your body. Here s a list of some of the superfoods and what they are good for.

Turmeric – Robbie says it is great to reduce inflammation, it’s an anti-cancer and you can pretty much add it to anything because you really don’t taste it. She says you can use it in soups or a smoothie or whatever.

Acai – It is high in antioxidants. Robbie says she loves to add it to shakes. It’s good for your heart, it’s good to anti-clot for your blood and there’s so many benefits and it’s good for you.

Beet Root Powder – Beet root powder comes from beets and Robbie says she loves to put it in her shakes with chocolate and it comes out like a red velvet cake. It’s filled with vitamins and minerals.

Bee Pollen – Robbie says this is good for calm energy. There are a lot of vitamins and minerals and sometimes the bee salvia is in this also so if you are allergic to bees you don’t want to use this.

Power Shot – This has fourteen raw organic greens in it that fuel and feed your body. Robbie says this is wonderful for your shakes if you want to add kale or spinach and you don’t have it, just add a teaspoon of this.

Flax and Chia seeds – Robbie says it is good for your heart and good for your brain just like all healthy fats.

Maca Powder – Robbie says this is an ancient substance that is actually good to balance your hormones and a lot of people use it for their mood. It is anti-anxiety and it is good for depression. Pregnant women or lactating women should not use this.

Matcha Powder – Robbie tells us this is the most potent green tea antioxidant and you only need a little of it. You can have it hot or cold, mix it with some almond milk, something like that or put it in your shake.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.