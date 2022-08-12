Fitness Friday – Robbie Raugh has safety tips for cycling

Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness expert has some safety tips for cyclists.

First and most important is wearing your helmet. She says we need to have a helmet on to protect our brain.

Next is hand signals. Make sure you are using your hand signals on the road so that drivers and other cyclists know what you are doing.

Robbie says check the ABC’s of your bike. That is making sure your air pressure is good because if it is not good you can get in an accident. Check the brakes to make sure they are good and you can stop on a dime. Also check your chain to see if it is well-oiled and up to par so it is not going to fall off while you are riding.

Bring water so you stay hydrated. Robbie also says she has a little mirror on her bike so she can see behind her.

Robbie says she and her husband use a bike computer and also a strap that goes around their waist to monitor their heart rate, cadence and everything else.

Robbie says make sure as a cyclist that you are on the right side of the road with the drivers. Drivers are looking for you on the right side of the road, don’t drive on the left side of the road.

She says make sure you have your lights on for both the front and back of your bike at all times. Robbie says even in daylight it is a good idea.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.

