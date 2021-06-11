Fitness Friday – Plant-based diet

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert and RN says if you want to be fit and you want to lose weight, you want to stay lean and increase your energy level eat primary a plant-based diet.

Are you worried about not getting protein in a plant-based diet? Robbie says there is protein everything and you can build muscle and have strength and have lots of energy.

Robbie says what you want to do is take your plate and divide it in half. Half of your plate should be some type of greens or plant-based vegetables. Take the other half and divide that in half again. One quarter of that can be your protein like any kind of plant but bean, legumes, lentils, have a lot of protein in them. The other quarter of that half can be quinoa, which is high in protein, or it can be rice, sweet potato or all kinds of things. Robbie says when you think of preventing and reversing disease, along with losing weight think of primarily plant-based diet.

To go to Robbie Raugh’s website click here.

