Fitness Friday – Measure kids fitness duration

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says we know that kids age 6 to 17 need sixty minutes of exercise per day with a combination of cardiovascular exercise, strength training, bone strengthening and flexibility. She says we also need to pay attention to is their perceived exertion.

How do we gage how hard they are working? Robbie says for an adult we generally use our heart rate. For kids she says, we generally use a rating of perceived exertion. We want them to exercise at a moderate to vigorous rate. So moderate would be a five to six on a scale of one to ten and vigorous would be seven to eight on a scale of one to ten. Robbie says simply ask your children how hard do you feel you are working on a scale of one to ten? We don’t want them to exercise too vigorously for too long especially when it is warm outside and they are doing outside exercises. Robbie says to always teach your kids to kind of gage how hard they are exercising on a rating of perceived exertion, on a scale of one to ten.

For more information visit Robbie Raugh’s website Robbieraugh.com.

