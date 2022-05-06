Fitness Friday – Making delicious and nutritious treats for Mother’s Day

Today, Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness expert says Mother’s Day is coming and we want to treat our mom’s special. She is joined by three kids who want to treat them moms special, and they made some nutritious and delicious food and treats.

First, Sarah shows us a quiche. Robbie tells us it is easy to make. You just have to sauté some vegetables, then you put twelve eggs in a bowl and mix it and then fill a pie shell with the eggs and sautéed vegetables and pop it in the oven. Robbie says if you want to skip the shell, you can not eat it, or you could put the mixture in a crustless cupcake pan and you could cook it that way and then the kids can just grab it when they are going to school.

Jake made was an egg burrito. Robbie says to make this, scramble some sautéed vegetables and some egg and filled a tortilla shell and fold it up. If mom doesn’t want a tortilla shell, you can use a Romaine lettuce shell and fill four of them with the scrambled eggs.

Next is dessert. Meredith made healthy peanut butter cups. Robbie says it is only three ingredients. All you need is dark chocolate, coconut oil and some type of nut butter. You can use almond, cashew, peanut butter or whatever you like. Robbie used a make-shift double boiler with water on the bottom and in the top pan she used 8 ounces of chocolate and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and melt it all up. Next take the little cupcake paper tins and she puts one little layer of chocolate in each of them and put them in the freezer for ten minutes. Take them out and she puts a tablespoon or even a teaspoon even of the nut butter on top and then sets them on a dish. Next, she heats up another 8 ounces of chocolate with two tablespoons of coconut oil. Robbie takes the heated chocolate and spoons it on top the peanut butter and make sure the peanut butter is all covered and then it goes back into the freezer to get nice and hard and thick and then it’s time to eat it because it is delicious.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com. http://Robbieraugh.com