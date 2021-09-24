Fitness Friday – Kids fitness recommendations

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says kids need to workout from age 6 to 17. She says they are required to workout 60 minutes per day. Robbie tells us with aerobic activity they are burning fat, utilizing calories, improving their cardiovascular system and really just getting all those cardiovascular benefits and it is also bone strengthening. Robbie says don’t depend on the schools to meet all of your kid’s fitness needs. Your kids are sitting a lot throughout the day at school so now is the time to focus on those activities.

Robbie says you want to do cardiovascular exercise, but you also want to do muscle strengthening exercises like squats, push-ups, and sit-ups. They need to do a combination of that too.

Robbie says remember they need to stay active everyday for at least 60 minutes. You can count the exercise they get at school, but it is not enough; they need to do some things at home too. She says don’t forget that their dietary habits really matter in this. You can’t out exercise a bad diet. We want our kids to eat nutritious meals throughout the week also incorporate the cardio, and strengthening exercises and remember, stretching is important too.

For more information visit robbieraugh.com

