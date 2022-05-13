Fitness Friday – HIIT Training

Today, Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness expert is on the beach with her friends, and she is going to demonstrate a HIIT workout. HIIT stands for high intensity interval training. Robbie says one of the best ways to break through plateaus, get into shape quickly and burn calories. You can do it for thirty minutes or sixty minutes. Robbie demonstrates modifications of the exercise, that anyone can do no matter what their level.

Robbie says with high intensity, interval training you go from one exercise to another and your heart rate raises and then it drops and you keep going and you do at least ten to twelve reps and three rounds.

