Fitness Friday – Get the kids outside this mid-winter break

Today, Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness says it is mid-winter break and let’s get the kids outside, in the sun getting some vitamin D and doing some fun snow activities. You can sled, make igloos, shovel, there are all kinds of fun activities. She says this is important for the kids to get away from the tv, get outside, get away from the tablets, and equally as important as being active, is the mental aspect of it and the socialization of it as well, getting together with other kids and having fun and doing something active, that’s what it is all about. She says don’t forget about the healthy snacks so when you’re are done outside, go inside and maybe have some hot chocolate and healthy snacks, it’s all good.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.