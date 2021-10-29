Fitness Friday – Foods to eat for breakfast to be fit and healthy

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says people are always asking her what she eats for breakfast to be fit and healthy and have energy.

What she does first when she wakes up in the morning is drink a glass of water. She says you need water to rehydrate, and you want to eat breakfast because you want to break the fast. Robbie says you need that fuel in the morning to fuel and feed our body. Robbie shows us some of the tasty, healthy things she likes to have for breakfast.

For more information visit Robbie Raugh’s website Robbieraugh.com.