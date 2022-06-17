Fitness Friday – Eat and drink your salad every day!

Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness says we have to eat or drink our salad every day. She says, “Kale is loaded with vitamins and minerals.” She share that it is a cruciferous vegetable much like broccoli and cauliflower. It is high in vitamin A & B, vitamin C and vitamin K. It is antiviral, anti-inflammatory and an antioxidant. Robbie says, “It helps with anti-aging and it is a good source of fiber.”

Robbie has a great recipe for a delicious and nutritious kale.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.

