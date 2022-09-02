Fitness Friday – Circuit training with your kids

Robbie Raugh, RN, nutritionist and fitness and wellness expert says the CDC recommends that children 6 to 17 years old should workout 60 minutes every day. She says it sounds like a lot, but your kids are pretty active during the week, and you might not count it as working out, but it is activity. It builds confidence, it helps improve your health, it helps with balance and socialization.

Today Robbie is doing a circuit workout with Mercedes’ and Emily’s children. This is something you can do at home too. They start off by walking in place. Robbie says you don’t want to stretch when you are getting ready to exercise, that is old school. New school is warming up and lubricating the joints and getting ready for that physical activity.

Each station has a different activity. For this demonstration the stations are push-ups, jumping jacks, sit-ups and running in place. Robbie has them doing a set of ten before going to the next station. You can make up your own circuit with as many stations as you want and have fun with the kids all year round.

Robbie says the guidelines suggests that kids 6 – 17 do three days of cardiovascular exercise, like swimming, biking, running and then three days of muscle strengthening exercises like push-ups, sit-ups and then also two days of bone-strengthening exercises and says a weight bearing helps with bone strengthening. Every day move your body.

For more information go to Robbieraugh.com.